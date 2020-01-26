YBN Cordae headed into Grammys weekend as a first time nominee, and the 22-year-old kicked off the festivities in the best way. Cordae held a jam session for his fans at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Saturday evening. The event,hosted by LiveXLive, was dubbed The Lost Boy Live Experience, and is still available for streaming on LiveXLive's website. Cordae even surprised fans with some solo and joint performances with special guests, Anderson .Paak and Terrace Martin. Cordae and Anderson performed their song, "RPN" together, and the moment made for some pretty great photo ops.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for LiveXLive

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for LiveXLive

Cordae is nominated for Best Rap Album for his debut album, The Lost Boy, as well as Best Rap Song for "Bad Idea" featuring Chance the Rapper. He tweeted his disbelief immediately after receiving the news in November. "Yo I got nominated for a fucking GRAMMY WHAT THE ACTUAL F*CK," he wrote, followed by, "2 of em !!!!"

Cordae also shared an emotional reaction video on his Instagram story.

"After I posted it, I was thinking like, 'Man, maybe I shouldn’t have done that. I should’ve kept that more so private,'" he told the Associated Press. "But then, I felt like I’m a human being first. With my fan base, I’m just vulnerable. I’m very transparent and vulnerable. In that moment, it wasn’t like the nominations came as a surprise ... And you know, I just got emotional. ... My mom had me when she was 16, and I was talking about all that. For me to learn about the Grammy[s], that brought [me] to tears."