YBN Almighty Perfects His Smile On "Shout Out To My Dentist"

Aron A.
December 02, 2020 21:01
YBN Almighty Jay expresses his appreciation for his dentist on his latest single.


YBN Almighty Jay is no longer part of the YBN crew but he's still putting in work, it seems. He's been quiet in recent times, at least in terms of his musical output but that's never really been what anyone knew him for in the first place. It's his love life that has often caught attention, from his relationship with Blac Chyna to Dream Doll.

Kicking off his latest single, "Shout Out To My Dentist," YBN Almighty Jay reflects on his public relationships and the effects they've had on his career. Though he does give a shout out to the dental health professionals, the rapper also uses the moment to declare his return to the rap game.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
80 thousand watch, I put diamonds on my face
And you know the hoes hit when Jackie Chan when he kick it
She said she like my teeth, yeah I know them hoes white and the straight
Shout out to my dentist

 

