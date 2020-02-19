YBN Almighty Jay Reflects On A Breakup On "Scarred"

Despite having made a name for himself through bouncy street-oriented bangers, that's not to say YBN Almighty Jay isn't versatile. His most recent drop, the simply-titled "Scarred," finds him opening up about love come and gone. The instrumental wastes little time in setting the stage, a contemplative synthesizer arrangement seemingly representing Jay's dulled desires. "I like when we conversate but I hate when we arguing," laments an autotune tinged Almighty Jay. "You ain't got the time no more, you been hanging with your ballin' friends."

Growing distance be damned, Jay seems hellbent on salvaging whatever he still can. Claiming the scars left on his body are the result of "loving too hard," it's easy to imagine the young rapper as a scorned romantic, calling Cordae between spoonfuls of Haagan Dazs. Yet "Scarred" finds him addressing his situation with maturity, a testament to both his artistic and personal growth. The only question is, is this the style you're looking for from Almighty Jay?

Quotable Lyrics

I like when we conversate but I hate when we arguing

You ain't got the time no more, you been hanging with your ballin' friends

