YBN Almighty Jay Is "Surfin" On His Latest Track

The YBN Crew isn't necessarily moving as a unit the same way they once were but it became quite clear in the last 12 months that YBN Cordae was the star of the crew. Although Nahmir continued to flood the market with new music, YBN Almighty Jay has appeared to be plotting. Now, 2018 was a strange year for him as his breakthrough moment was when he began dating Blac Chyna. Since then, he's buckled down, dealt with a few unfortunate incidents, but ultimately bounced back. And perhaps that's what can be taken away from his latest song, "Surfin." Over a hard-hitting trap instrumental, YBN Almighty Jay comes through with a vengeance, detailing retaliation on the opps and referencing the robbery that occurred about a year ago.

Although his bars aren't necessarily the greatest, you can't deny the kid has an infectious energy.

Quotable Lyrics

Bougie ass bitch on my IG lurkin'

Hunnid racks in her face, bitch I did it on purpose

50 for a watch got me feelin' like Curtis

If that bitch stay down, I might buy her a Birkin