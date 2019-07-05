YBN Almighty Jay Hops On A "Spaceship" On New Single

YBN Nahmir already had his wave last year while YBN Cordae is beginning to make serious noise. While those two were putting in a ton of work, it felt like YBN Almighty Jay was okay with simply being Blac Chyna's boy toy. Once that relationship fell apart, YBN Almighty Jay actually started putting in some work. Over the past few months specifically, he's released a ton of music which hopefully leads to a debut project down the line. After dropping off his self-produced song "Disappear" last week, he returns with his latest drop titled, "Spaceship."

YBN Almighty Jay's shown his versatility in a lot of his recent singles but he's back to bouncy bangers on "Spaceship." With production from Take A Daytrip, YBN Almighty Jay serves a bouncy banger that you'll surely hear 15-second snippets of on your favorite IG model's Story one of these days.

Peep it below.

Quotable Lyrics

I put the Lamb in sports mode

Pull up with the racks pronto

I just cashed out on a truck load

She bad as fuck but I still don't trust hoes

