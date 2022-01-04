One of Yaya Mayweather's former friends is calling her out following their falling out. Her friend, Blu, shared direct messages between them before proceeding to choose violence. Blu called Yaya "strong muscle neck ass" and shared some of their secrets, claiming that Yaya had some not-so-nice things to say about her baby daddy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Before she got to YoungBoy, Blu said that was depressed over boxer Gervonta Davis after he got another woman pregnant a few years ago. After she was down for Davis, Blue says Yaya went after YoungBoy.



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

"And you went f*cked YB! After tellin me don't fw him he ain't right, he got too many kids, his dents in his forehead," she wrote in a text.

Blu's attack on Yaya went on for a few more posts before Yaya responded, taking the high road.

"It's 2022 and it's getting ready to be my son's 1st birthday," she said. "I'm not letting lies and negativity get to me. God bless!"

You can definitely see the growth in Yaya's reply. A while ago, she definitely would have gotten a little angrier.

