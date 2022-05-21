Back in April of 2020, YaYa Mayweather, daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, stabbed a woman by the name of Lapattra Jacobs after finding her alone with NBA YoungBoy-- who is now her child's father. YaYa, whose real name is Iyanna, caused the woman to have lacerations in both arms, forcing her to undergo surgery.

Two years after the tragic incident, the 22-year-old pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was reported by The Shade Room that prosecutors suggested the mother take six years of probation.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

While her sentencing isn't until June 16, YaYa is reminiscing about the event right now. Yesterday (May 20), YaYa celebrated her birthday with friends and family. In a video of her preparing to blow out her candles, she can be seen wearing a t-shirt with her mugshot plastered on the front of it.

The picture on her clothing showed her wearing a purple wig as she mean mugged the camera with a swollen lip. The clip also made it known that she wasn't alone-- a man stood beside her wearing the exact same top.

She and YB, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, have had their share of ups and downs, but it doesn't seem like YaYa is ready to cut ties with him romantically yet. Following the death of Atlanta rapper, Lil Keed, YaYa reflected on her relationship with the Louisiana artist.

She wrote on her IG story, "This is why while mine is still here... while I still got mine I'm going to love him loud and proud with a big smile on my face EVERY TIME regardless of how I 'look' to people who don't know what's really going on."