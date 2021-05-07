The talk of Thursday (May 6) is the press conference meltdown between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul. Mayweather is slated to go toe-to-toe with Logan Paul on June 6, but Jake is vying for his time in the spotlight with the boxing champ. Jake is coming off a winning streak in his first three professional fights and it's obvious that he's basking in the glory.

By now, you may have witnessed the "got your hat" moment where Jake Paul got handsy with Mayweather and, in the end, walked away with a smile on his face and a black eye. He claimed that it was someone on Mayweather's team that clocked him in the fray, but Yaya Mayweather, Floyd's daughter, came through with a screenshot that says otherwise.

Yaya doesn't play around when it comes to her father, and she called out Jake online. "@Jakepaul wait you said who gave you a black eye??? [crying laughing emoji][crying emojis]," she wrote over a still of Mayweather and Paul. She added another photo, this time of her father and Logan Paul. "Boy you done f*cked up your ass is going to be layed out on the canvas June 6th."

Of course, social media has lit up with reactions to this Mayweather's exchange with the Paul brothers as many people are alleging that it was all staged. Check out Yaya's posts as well as a few reactions from the public below.