Hip Hop remains stunned at the news of Lil Keed's death. Days ago, news began to surface that the 24-year-old YSL Records rapper passed away and the reports spread like wildfire before confirmations were made. After Keed's brother Lil Gotit shared a post where he expressed his grief, condolences began pouring in by the thousands.

Many people who knew and loved Lil Keed reflected on their times with the rising star, while others like Yaya Mayweather shared why moments such as these cause her to further appreciate the relationships in their lives, including NBA YoungBoy.

The status of the co-parents' relationship remains unclear to their fans, but according to Mayweather, people have been jumping to conclusions without understanding the truths of their situation. YoungBoy is currently under house arrest in Utah and he has repeatedly shown that his girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle, is with him, along with their child. However, Mayweather has continued to verbalize her support and shout out YoungBoy, causing the public to speculate about their romance.

"This is why while mine is still here... while I still got mine I'm going to love him loud and proud with a big smile on my face," Yaya wrote without naming YoungBoy. "EVERY TIME regardless of how I 'look' to people who don't know what's really going on."

Lil Keed's passing comes at a tumultuous time for YSL Records. Prosecutors have labeled YSL to be a "criminal street gang" and authorities have arrested 28 alleged associates, including Young Thug and Gunna. The two hitmakers remain behind bars as they, too, grieve the loss of their friend.