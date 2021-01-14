About a week ago, Yaya Mayweather welcomed her newborn son with NBA Youngboy, who became a father for the seventh time. While the couple split back in December, their tumultuous union resulted in multiple breakups, an assault charge, and potential jail time for the daughter of pro-boxer Floyd Mayweather. A new post from Yaya on Instagram has fans thinking she may be struggling a little emotionally these days, immediately linking it to her historically turbulent affair with the young rapper.

Since their breakup and nearing the end of her pregnancy, NBA Youngboy has been parading around with his latest girlfriend Jazlyn. The new mom shared a teary-eyed photo via Instagram stories with lyrics that have fans thinking she may be going through it these days.

“It’s alright to cry sometimes, it’s gon’ be okay. We all gotta leave someday and that’s the scariest thing,” the lyrics from Kevin Muney's "Leave Some Day," read. The solemn rap-ballad discusses facing back to back obstacles to the point where you're ready to give up.

Yaya let the world know she had given birth to her son with Youngboy via Instagram stories on January 9th. As of right now, NBA Youngboy has yet to publicly comment on their new bundle of joy, but we will likely get a look into his mind on his upcoming drop Sincerely, Kentrell.

