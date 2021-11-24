Yaya Mayweather Reveals Her & NBA YoungBoy's Baby Calls Floyd Mayweather "PaPa"

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather is currently facing a potential 20 years behind bars for her alleged stabbing of NBA YoungBoy's baby mother Lapattra Jacob, but that isn't stopping her from spending precious time with her and NBA YoungBoy's newborn baby, Kentrell Jr.

The young couple welcomed their first child together at the top of the year, but Yaya and NBA YoungBoy have since called their relationship off, leading to Yaya moving back in with her father, Floyd Mayweather Jr.





According to a now-deleted post to Yaya Mayweather's Instagram story, her and NBA YoungBoy's son has started talking, and some of his go-to words are "mama" and "papa." What's more surprising, however, is that the 21-year-old also revealed that her baby calls his grandfather "papa" instead of NBA YoungBoy.

Check out a screenshot of Yaya Mayweather's post-and-delete below.



Yaya Mayweather/Instagram

"NOW HE SAYING 'PAPA' AND 'MAMA,'" Yaya revealed. "MY DAD IS PAPA [laughing emoji]."

Given Yaya's Instagram story post, it appears that Floyd Mayweather is definitely spending a lot of time with his grandchild. Do you think that her post was meant as shade at NBA YoungBoy or was it simply a joke? Let us know in the comments.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images