Yaya Mayweather recently went on Instagram Live to discuss her son, Kentrell Jr., who she shares with rapper NBA YoungBoy. Kentrell was born back in January 2021.

In the video, Mayweather mentions that she may show her son to her fans on social media after he turns one year old, but she isn't certain because "people on the internet are so negative," and "so mean."



Unique Nicole/Getty Images

She also mentions that Kentrell "only likes my mom and my dad." Her father is legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, who recently bought his grandson some new jewelry.

Mayweather certainly appears in good spirits in the video. She recently said that being a mother has made her the happiest she's ever been.

"How's Mom life? It's amazing so good I love being a mother. I'm honestly the happiest I've ever been like ever, it's just amazing," she told fans. "I just wanted to come on here and show you guys that your girl is happy."

Mayweather and YoungBoy started dating back in 2019, but the couple eventually broke it off. Things hit another level in April of last year when Mayweather allegedly stabbed YoungBoy’s baby’s mother, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs.

Check out Mayweather's video below.