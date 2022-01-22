Who knows when this NBA YoungBoy, Lil Durk, NLE Choppa controversy is going to end, but the subliminal or lyrical shots keep piling up. Earlier today (January 21), YoungBoy released his anticipated mixtape Colors, and as fans weigh in with their reactions to the record, many are focusing once again on the Louisiana rapper's bars.

The Lul Tim mentions have caused quite the stir online but it was his at-home antics that have become a trend.

Days ago, images of YoungBoy surfaced where the rapper, with cash, spelled out "You n*ggas gone die. Stay safe." Future took a stab at it and displayed a similar message that read, "I Am Dat N*gga." Lil Durk also seemed to answer the call and, also with cash, wrote, "Hurry Yall B*tch Azz Up." In the caption to his photo, Durk added, "We Color blind but we still see red." The "color" mention didn't go unnoticed.

Lul Tim stand accused of firing the shot that killed King Von, and there have been all kinds of controversies that have followed both him and his good friend, Quando Rondo, since the murder. Amid this drama, a post began floating around that was allegedly from Yaya Mayweather, the mother of YoungBoy's one-year-old son, that reads: "Ain't nobody gonna play with Kentrell and that's on MY SON. And if that b*tch Asian doll want smoke it's up [snake emoji][double exclamation mark emoji]."

However, after the message went viral, Yaya quickly hopped online to say that the post was fake.

"I never posted that. Stop making fake post and involving me in stuff that has nothing to do with me." Check it out below.