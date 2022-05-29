YaYa Mayweather is known for her infamous relationship with Louisiana rapper, NBA YoungBoy. The two began dating in 2019 and now have a son together. However, they haven't had the smoothest courtship. Throughout the time that they were together, YaYa was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a girl for being with YB.

Since then, their relationship has been a mystery. NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, isn't vocal about his personal life on social media-- but YaYa has no problem airing out the status of their bond.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Just a couple of weeks ago, the 22-year-old expressed her love for the rapper, saying, "...I'm going to love him loud and proud with a big smile on my face." Then, yesterday (May 28), she and her friends twerked to "F.N.F," a song about being single and not settling for men.

However, last night, she was singing something completely different. While in the club and on Instagram live, the mother of one danced to her baby daddy's song "Make No Sense." She danced back and forth to the beat and played with the chain around her neck while his record blasted.

This all comes after the rapper allegedly proposed to his girlfriend, and mother of his eighth child, Jazlyn Mychelle. Back in February of this year, the artist bought her a 30-karat diamond ring with smaller shining stones around it. Shyne Jewelers, a custom jewelry store, posted the band and captioned it, "NBA Youngboy 30 ct Engagement Ring."