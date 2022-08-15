The relationship between YaYa Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy has had its fair share of twists and turns. Initially, things were good, as the two began dating in 2019 and welcomed their son, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., in 2021. However, things turned sour after YaYa, daughter of former boxer Floyd Mayweather, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed a girl for being with the father of her child.

While many believed that would be the end of the romantic relationship they shared, YaYa begged to differ. Since then, the 22-year-old has consistently professed her love for the Louisiana native. From proudly rapping his music in the club to arguing with her friends about him, she's had no issue letting everyone know her feelings.

Although the latest update between the two was that they weren't together, the post YaYa shared last night has social media users thinking otherwise. On her IG story, YaYa uploaded a picture of her and her son in front of a mirror. As they stood in the bedroom of a random house, the caption read, "feels so good to be back home [white heart emoji]."

At first glance, the image seemed harmless-- that was until social media detectives started putting things together. Fans were able to find a recent picture of NBA Youngboy standing in the same room. With both pictures side by side, users compared the furniture and figured out that the two were in the same vicinity.

Upon realizing this, many started to believe that YaYa's message had more meaning than they originally thought. She could have wanted to let everyone know that they are officially back together.

