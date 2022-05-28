The song F.N.F-- which stands for F*ck N*gga Free"-- has been coined the record of the summer. With its bass-thumping beat and message about not settling for men, the single by Glorilla has been trending for weeks now. Several celebs have expressed their fondness for the hit, and now another has joined in.

YaYa Mayweather, father of iconic boxer, Floyd Mayweather, posted a video of her and her friends dancing on a vehicle to the song. As she stood on the hood, the mother of one yelled the lyrics to the top of her lungs, "I'm F-R-E-E, f*ck n*gga free. That means I ain't got to worry about a f*ck n*gga cheating."

She continued by screaming, "And I'm S-I-N-G-L-E again. Outside hanging out the window with my ratchet a** friends," before bending over and twerking her butt in the air. She captioned the clip, "F.N.F [laughing emojis]."





This comes as a surprise to many because just last week, the 22-year-old confessed her love for NBA YoungBoy, the father of her child. Following the unexpected death of ATL rapper, Lil Keed, YaYa spoke up about her relationship with YB.

In an Instagram story post, she wrote, "This is why while mine is still here... while I still got mine I'm going to love him loud and proud with a big smile on my face... EVERY TIME regardless of how I 'look' to people who don't know what's really going on."