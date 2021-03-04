Yaya Bey Stands Tall On Her New Single "fxck it then"

Brooklyn singer and poet Yaya Bey first came to our attention with the release of 2020's The Madison Tapes, an intimate and relatable body of work broken down into a side-a and side-b. It's been on steady rotation since its release last June but thankfully, we won't be waiting a full year to receive its follow-up.

Last week, Yaya Bey released her latest song, "fxck it then" which serves as the lead single off of her forthcoming project, The Things I Can't Take With Me, due out on April 9th. It's a jazzy effort, largely due to the infectious horns, and will probably fuel plenty of future Instagram captions to read, "Fuck being good, now I'm a bad bitch."

"I wrote fxck it then in 5 minutes. I was so angry. My heartache had finally gotten to that boiling point where it went from sadness to fuck it then. And that feeling sort of carried me out of the grief into a more empowered place," she said in a statement to HNHH.

Check her latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Nothing you could do to me

That won't make me rich

I write beautifully

Watch how I flip the script