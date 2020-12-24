Yasiin Bey Assists On Navy Blue's "Breathe"

Navy Blue is an artist that first came on our radar with his work alongside Earl Sweatshirt. His work with Earl on Some Rap Songs helped put a bigger spotlight on his genius which he continues to showcase with each and every release. 2020, in particular, has been a very fruitful year in his catalog. He released Àdá Irin earlier this year. And while we're just a little over a week away from the year coming to an end, he slid through with his latest project, Song Of Sage: Post Panic!

Navy Blue holds down the majority of the project by himself but he does get some support from Yasiin Bey who makes a rare appearance on song #10, "Breathe."

Check out the song below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Contemplate the heavenly arrangement with amazement

The sun remains greater than the laboratory laser

Science's advancement don't advance enough to change it

Stop it with your rockets, we already on a spaceship