Yara Shahidi has been in the entertainment industry since the early 2010s. She's played in movies like "Imagine That" and "The Sun Is Also A Star," but she's mostly known for her starring roles in "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish."

While acting in those series, the 22-year-old was simultaneously getting her degree from one of the most prestigious schools in the nation. Shahidi got accepted into Haravard University back in 2017, but took a gap year, which pushed her into the class of 2022-- Michelle Obama actually wrote her letter of recommendation.

She studied across the school's social studies and African American departments, and concentrated on black political thought under a neocolonial landscape, according to Vogue Magazine.

Last week, on May 20, the Minnesota native posted that she had completed her final school assignment, "Quick life update... I am currently writing the last paper of my college career."

Her graduation ceremony was held on Friday, May 27. The actress wore a red, two-piece Dior suit under her graduation gown. She posted her grad pics for her seven million followers and captioned it, "Yara (noun): a Harvard graduate #ITSOFFICIAL #CLASSOF2022."

Her family also praised the graduate on her special day. Her father, Afshin Shahidi, shared an image of the two and wrote, "Beautifully surreal moment seeing our delicate petal in full bloom."

Her mom, Keri Shahidi, not only expressed how proud she was of her daughter but thanked their supporters as well, writing, "Our family is so grateful for the ever constant support and cheering Yara has received during her four years of Rigorous study... HATS OFF to our global community."

Congratulations, Yara.