Aaliyah is without a doubt still missed almost two decades after her tragic death in 2001, and Yara Shahidi proved that by honoring the Princess Of R&B in the upcoming spring finale of Freeform's hit series grown-ish.



KMazur/WireImage

Most people are well aware that Baby Girl was one of the premiere brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger in the 1990s, seen above with lead designer Andy Hilfiger at a Tommy Hilfiger American Tour event for the clothing label back in 1997. Yara decided to give the show's lead character Zoey a full Tommy Girl makeover as the character celebrates her 21st birthday in the episode with a 90s-themed party. Many of the other characters don costumes from that influential era as well, including Trevor Jackson as Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction, Chloe Bailey as Janet Jackson in Poetic Justice and Ryan Destiny pairing up with Luka Sabbat as denim-rocking ex-power couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. Looks like it'll be a good one!

Check out Yara Shahidi's Aaliyah tribute below, in addition to a clip from the grown-ish spring finale that inspired the Tommy Girl look, and let us know if you think the actress nailed it or should dust herself off and try again: