The New York Yankees are headed to Houston for a matchup against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

After dropping the first two games of the ALDS to the Cleveland Indians, the Yankees rallied back at home to even the series at 2-2 and completed the comeback last night with a 5-2 victory at Progressive Field.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious homered twice in the series clinching victory, as the Yanks chased Indians ace Corey Kluber early in the game and never looked back.

Cleveland, a team that won 102 games during the regular season, including a historic 22-game winning streak, is now looking at 70 years without a World Series championship - the longest such streak in the sport. On the other hand, the Yankees are now one step closer to securing their 28th championship ring.

Game 1 of the ALCS will go down Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08pm ET, the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

As always, twitter had plenty to say about the Yanks pulling themselves out of an 0-2 hole to upset the Indians. Check out some of the reactions below, including some more trolling from the New York Yankees official twitter handle.