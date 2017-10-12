The New York Yankees are headed to Houston for a matchup against the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

After dropping the first two games of the ALDS to the Cleveland Indians, the Yankees rallied back at home to even the series at 2-2 and completed the comeback last night with a 5-2 victory at Progressive Field.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious homered twice in the series clinching victory, as the Yanks chased Indians ace Corey Kluber early in the game and never looked back.

Cleveland, a team that won 102 games during the regular season, including a historic 22-game winning streak, is now looking at 70 years without a World Series championship - the longest such streak in the sport. On the other hand, the Yankees are now one step closer to securing their 28th championship ring.

Game 1 of the ALCS will go down Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08pm ET, the game will air on Fox Sports 1.

As always, twitter had plenty to say about the Yanks pulling themselves out of an 0-2 hole to upset the Indians. Check out some of the reactions below, including some more trolling from the New York Yankees official twitter handle.

We like cupcakes. And champagne. https://t.co/P6ybRrBnkz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

Winners respect winners. https://t.co/DE3fGjjc7m — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

Pour some out for everyone who thought we were out of it. 🍾😎 pic.twitter.com/zFgAxHdDYS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017

Indians World Series Appearances: 1948, 1954, 1995, 1997, 2016



Yankees World Series Appearances: 1949, 1955, 1996, 1998..



Spot the pattern — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) October 11, 2017

BRETT GARDNER IS NOW KNOWN AS GARDI B — Chris Mendez (@thechrismendez) October 12, 2017

"Cory Kluber, Cory Seager, Cory Coleman, Cory in the House. Don't matter to me. Yanks in 5" pic.twitter.com/xyYYEf4lTe — Ryan (@BasedSchaefer) October 12, 2017

Amazing comeback. So happy for all my friends with the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/yqjo2KTO6k — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) October 12, 2017

SMDFTB 27 RINGS BRO — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 12, 2017

Down 2-0?



The Yankees never stopped believing. pic.twitter.com/mjeUlwnM0G — ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2017

🗣🗣🗣SHOULDA HAD LEBRON COMIN OUT THE BULLPEN BALLBAGS!!!!! #YANKEES#AssTROSURNEXT — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) October 12, 2017

A relieved Girardi on Yankees rebounding from a horrible Game 2 loss: "For me, what these guys did for me, I'll never forget it." — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 12, 2017

It must be so hard for LeBron to have act Sad that the Indians lost, when we all know he’s really happy the Yankees won.#KingofAkronpic.twitter.com/q9VaxsJC9U — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 12, 2017

The first jackass at work this morning that says “Hey, at least the Indians had a great season!” gets punched in the throat. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) October 12, 2017

Indians: 4th postseason series in which they lost 3 straight games with a chance to clinch the series.@EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2017

"The Yankees are gonna be a .500 team."

"It's a rebuilding year."

"There's no way they overcome a 2-0 deficit."



WE'RE STILL HERE. pic.twitter.com/sjYYbs33pH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 12, 2017