New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone went on a tirade on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium, sparking the team's 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of their double-header.

Boone became enraged at rookie umpire Brennan Miller just two innings into the game, after Miller called Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner out on strikes. Boone and Miller exchanged words from afar, but when the Yankees' skipper continued to run his mouth the ump ejected him from the game. That's when business really picked up.

Boone ran onto the field and got in Miller's face while mics picked up every bit of their interaction.

"My guys are fucking savages in that fucking box, right? And you're having a piece of shit start to this game. I feel bad for you, but fucking get better," Boone said, repetitively, per ESPN. He then told Miller, "tighten it up right now, OK?"

Check out the footage in the video embedded below.

After the Yanks' victory, Boone admitted that he went a little overboard with his display of emotions.

Per ESPN:

"Just a big game, and just felt like some things weren't going our way there early, and it felt like it needed to be known," Boone said after the game. "Sometimes in the heat of the battle, you just kind of utter some things. But I feel that way about our guys, no doubt. "Certainly didn't want anyone else getting tossed. We were pretty heated there, several of our guys there in the first couple of innings. So I just felt it was necessary in that spot to kind of take the attention off some of the other guys."

As seen in the video below, Aaron Judge and the rest of the Yankees players were in full support of their coach.