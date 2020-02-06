Love & Hip Hop star, Yandy Smith, was overjoyed when her husband, Mendeecees Harris, was released from prison last week. His incarceration was a major storyline on Love & Hip Hop: New York, and Yandy even revealed that Mendeecees, as a federally convicted criminal, is not legally permitted to live at the same residence as Yandy's foster child, Infinity.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viewers and fans of Yandy's noted that, since Mendeecees release, Infinity has been absent from her photos. Mendeecees also shared a photo on Instagram of a recent family outing, and Infinity is nowhere to be seen. In the caption, Mendeecees wrote, "Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love 💕 is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything. Thank u for all of y’all welcomes.. they’re really appreciated and it doesn’t go unnoticed!! 🙏🏽"

Users took the comments on Mendeecees post to ask where Infinity was. “Where is her adopted daughter?" one user asked "I hope she doesn’t get pushed aside now that he’s home.” Another commented, "So Yandy booted the little girl 😕." These comments did not go unnoticed, and Yandy made sure to let everyone know she was not going to stand for the slander.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

"That’s funny?" Yandy wrote in the comments. "How do you think she’d feel reading you say this. Of course it’s not true but how do you think it would make a CHILD feel?!!!! Kids should be off-limits. Damn. It be your own kind.” It should be noted that Mendeecees is serving the remainder of his sentence in a halfway house, so Infinity would still be able to live under Yandy's roof at least for the next nine months. However, it is unclear what arrangement the family will set up once Mendeecees is officially off probation, but it appears that Yandy is not planning on ditching her foster child anytime soon.