Yak Gotti Teams Up With Nechie For "ESPN"

Atlanta rapper Nechie has certainly already made a splash with his new album Shady Baby, featuring rappers like Yak Gotti, Lil Durk, and childhood friend Gunna. Nechie has, in fact, watched a lot of his friends grow up to make millions by rapping, including people like Young Thug and Lil Keed. On Shady Baby, he finally decided it was his turn in the spotlight.

On “ESPN”, Yak Gotti and Nechie go “ape shit”, and talk about how they’ll always bring everyone up with them when they get big, rapping “everybody eats.” Their hard work has certainly paid off, and their verses over this hard-hitting, melodic beat prove it.

Even though Nechie still has a lot to prove to fans before he truly breaks into the mainstream, Gunna and Lil Durk clearly co-sign him. When asked about making the album, which he executive produced, Gunna said, “The vibe was natural and genuine. We tap into the same wave link! I’m excited about this project and it’s one of many more to come!”

Shady Baby is the culmination of Nechie’s work and features on albums like Gunna’s WUNNA and Young Thug’s YSL Records compilation Slime Language. It seems as though Nechie finally has his shot to make it big, and I expect we’ll be hearing a lot more from him soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Watch how we hit ‘em up

Got your bitch in the back, imma bend her up

He keep acting like that, imma send him up

To his saver, to his maker