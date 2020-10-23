Yak Gotti Puts On For YSL Records With New Album "Gotti Outta Here" Featuring Gunna, Lil Keed, & More

Yak Gotti may be one of the lesser-known members of the YSL Records collective, but he's just as hot as Gunna, Lil Keed, T-Shyne, and anybody else that has come up under Young Thug.

He's got plenty of stories to tell, which he's doing over production from the likes of Wheezy, Turbo, and others on his new album, titled Gotti Outta Here.

YSL Records, and Atlanta as a whole, has been pushing the new album from Yak Gotti all day. Following his feature on Gunna's WUNNA deluxe, people wanted to hear more from Yak Gotti and Gotti Outta Here gives us the opportunity to learn more about the formerly-incarcerated rapper. At the top of this year, he was released from jail after being locked up for several months. Finally, he's out and he's able to speak to his fans.

Gotti Outta Here includes features from the likes of Gunna, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, Lil Gotit, Yung Mal, Shad Da God, and more.

Listen to the new album below and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Chrome Heart Wave

2. In The Coupe

3. Rock Solid (feat. Gunna & Demon Child)

4. Slatt Walk

5. Lemonade (feat. Lil Duke)

6. Truly Be Missed

7. Free The Goat (feat. Shad Da God)

8. Friends With Benefits

9. All Day (feat. Lil Gotit & Lil Keed)

10. Still Spazzin

11. Super Slimey

12. Biggest Opp (feat. 5th Ward Greedy, Real Taker, & Yung Mal)

13. Down Bad

14. Finally Free