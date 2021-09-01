Yak Gotti Gets To Spinning With "Cha Cha Slide"

Yak Gotti is spinning again, and he's got plans to make all his opps do the "Cha Cha Slide."

Following the release of the #1 album Slime Language 2, Young Stoner Life Records' representative Yak Gotti is back with his new single. After previewing the track a few days ago, the Atlanta-raised rapper released "Cha Cha Slide" on all streaming platforms. It includes some of Yak's trademark ad-libs, as well as his signature energetic delivery.

The single is expected to be featured on Yak's upcoming project Life Of A ManiYak.

Check out the new single from Yak Gotti below and learn more about the YSL Records rapper in our new piece: "Young Thug's YSL Records: From Blood Relatives To Life-Long Friends & More."

Quotable Lyrics:

You digg, I digg, they say that you digg it

We shoot everything but the church where the kids at

They paralyzed, he turned himself to a menace

You FBI, boy you a fed yes, admit it