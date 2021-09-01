mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yak Gotti Gets To Spinning With "Cha Cha Slide"

Alex Zidel
September 01, 2021 10:08
204 Views
01
0
Young Stoner Life Records/300 EntertainmentYoung Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment

Cha Cha Slide
Yak Gotti & Young Stoner Life

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Yak Gotti releases his new single "Cha Cha Slide."


Yak Gotti is spinning again, and he's got plans to make all his opps do the "Cha Cha Slide."

Following the release of the #1 album Slime Language 2, Young Stoner Life Records' representative Yak Gotti is back with his new single. After previewing the track a few days ago, the Atlanta-raised rapper released "Cha Cha Slide" on all streaming platforms. It includes some of Yak's trademark ad-libs, as well as his signature energetic delivery.

The single is expected to be featured on Yak's upcoming project Life Of A ManiYak

Check out the new single from Yak Gotti below and learn more about the YSL Records rapper in our new piece: "Young Thug's YSL Records: From Blood Relatives To Life-Long Friends & More."

Quotable Lyrics:

You digg, I digg, they say that you digg it
We shoot everything but the church where the kids at
They paralyzed, he turned himself to a menace
You FBI, boy you a fed yes, admit it

Yak Gotti
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  204
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yak Gotti Young Stoner Life ysl records new music new song cha cha slide
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yak Gotti Gets To Spinning With "Cha Cha Slide"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject