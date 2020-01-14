Yak Gotti Celebrates Freedom With "First Day Out" Track

"First Day Out" freestyles always get the adrenaline going. You feel the artist's tenacity and excitement to return to the game. They have a renewed sense of purpose and desire to reintroduce themselves in a firmer way than ever before. Yak Gotti imbues that energy into his proper contribution to the "First Day Out" lineage.

Yak Gotti's "First Day Out" dropped on Monday, but he gave his official "Finally HOME TWEET" last Thursday. Before he announced his return, his last tweet was dated March 18, 2019. We're unaware what Yak Gotti was locked up for, but it's nice to see him celebrate his freedom both on his new Southside-produced song and on Twitter. His recent tweets have included hopeful messages like "THE ENERGY IS AMAZING", "NOTHING IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN FAMILY" and "NEVA BEEN DIS HUNGRY."

You may know Yak Gotti from his collaborations with Young Thug. He appeared on "Dreams" off Barter 6 and "Slime S**t" off Slime Season 3. However, if Yak Gotti is as eager to dive in his bag as he appears to be, then he'll be making waves on his own shortly.

Quotable Lyrics

If you reading this it's too late

First day out, went and bought me a Drac'

I'm not concerned with nothin' they talkin' 'bout

I'm just concerned with stuffin' my safe