It seems that a ton of people in the entertainment industry have awkward stories about JAY-Z. Most recently, we've heard tales from EST Gee, Benny Blanco, Sean Paul, and more about the hip-hop legend, and now actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is sharing his embarrassing encounter with the all-time great.

The Candyman star was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he started speaking about what life has been like as a celebrity. Recalling a moment that occurred at JAY-Z's "Gold Party" for the Oscars, Abdul-Mateen II told Fallon about the time he stepped on stage and made things awkward with Hov.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"JAY-Z throws this party, the Gold Party, and he throws it every year for the Oscars, and I got an invitation," he said. "I’m in my tux, I’m dressed up, I’m feelin’ good, and one of my favorite songs comes on. It’s a Juvenile song. I hop on the stage, and I’m dancing, I’m sweating, and...I lose all my scruples. I look over, and JAY-Z is looking at me dead in my eyes. No judgment or nothing like that, but he’s looking at me, and I saw myself through his eyes. [So] I thought I should probably get off stage, play it cool. But it's cool to get carried away, you know."

Listen to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II relive his awkward experience with JAY-Z below, and catch Candyman in theaters this weekend.

