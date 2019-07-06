Ya Ali & Eric Bellinger Come Together For Remixed "Patron & Lemonade"

A couple of months ago, news from Indiana born Ye Ali was mum, with the artist having last released music back in December, with his mixtape, Ye Ali & Chill - with the exception of his collaboration with The MXXNLIGHT that arrived in March. However now, in the past couple weeks, Ali has switched things up and has actually been quite busy dropping off new music left and right, teaming up with frequent collaborator, TYuS, for their previously teased Undressed EP.

Keeping the ball rolling, Ye pays homage to his presumed drink of choice, to deliver a remixed version of his “Patron & Lemonade,” featuring Eric Bellinger. The original was a sensual R&B song documenting a classic scenario which involves two people sipping on liquor until they progressively reach an X-rated climax. It seems Ali wanted to pay respect to the original, as the re-mastered version is barely changed from the first, with only a very slight beat change and an updated roster of lyrics. Give the steamy track a full listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

We should bounce, this ain't my scene

Yeah, you look like something out a dream

Head to toe, and everything in between

How about I buy you some rounds tonight?

How about we go do somethin' else you like?

She said a couple more shots till you get me naked

And I said (Whoa)