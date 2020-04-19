Y2K, The Kid LAROI, Blackbear, & Bankrol Hayden Just Wanna "Go Dumb"

Who needs brains when you're making bank? At least that seems to be the message on Y2K's new track, "Go Dumb," featuring The Kid LAROI, blackbear, and Bankrol Hayden. The Arizona producer enlisted all three artists to deliver this low-IQ-high-net-worth anthem. Blackbear kicks it off over Y2K's playful production with a verse about his financial superiority and inability to "stand you b*tches" anymore. He proceeds to describe his brain as "small as f*ck," but it doesn't matter cause, hey, he's really rich.

Blackbear manages to deliver yet another infectiously catchy hook before 18-year-old up-and-comer, Bankrol Hayden, busts through with his contribution. The California native makes sure to introduce himself to his now-expanded audience, spitting, "What's up, my name is Bankrol" before describing his sudden come-up. The Kid LAROI hops on to switch up the flow a bit on his verse, before blackbear wraps things up with another chorus about going stupid. It's a fun track about staying carefree and refusing to be tied down, although we'd beg to differ that, ultimately, intelligence is actually overrated.

Quotable Lyrics

My knees is hurt, 'cause I can't stand you b*tches

I see right through you hoes, I got that tunnel vision

I bought a brand new rug, it cost me five whole digits

I spilled two pints and threw it out, all good, I sell it, I don't sip it