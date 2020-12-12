mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Y2K & bbno$ Deliver Humorous New Single "Wawawa"

Alexander Cole
December 11, 2020 19:06
Y2K and bbno$ are all about the baby onomatopoeia on "Wawawa."


Y2K and bbno$ are two very unique artists in their own right so it would only make sense that the two would opt to team up with one another. Last year, they delivered the hit track "Lalala" which became an immediate hit on TikTok. They have made numerous tracks together since then and on Friday, they dropped yet another, this time called "Wawawa."

Just as the title suggests, bbno$ takes the perspective of an infant child as he delivers nonsensical bars all while making baby sounds in the hook. This is all done over some of Y2K's trippy production which helps to reinforce the overall vibe of the song. Even the music video is absurd as it displays bbno$ dressed up as a baby, which is a striking visual, to say the least.

Quotable Lyrics:

You made a mess, wah-wah-wah, you made a mess
You spilled my money everywhere
Somebody go grab a bag, let's fill the bag
One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight
Nine, ten, yeah, this baby can count

