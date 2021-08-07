The TV adaptation of fan-favorite DC comic, Y: The Last Man, is finally on its way with a release date set for September 13th. FX on Hulu treated fans with the first official trailer for the upcoming series. The teaser follows Y, the last man on earth, as he navigates a world completely ran by women in search of the origin of the event that wiped out every male.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Y: The Last Man is based on a DC comic written by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra that ran from 2002-2008. The comic explores the story of an international event that wipes out every male mammal on Earth, sparing only one man, Yorick Brown, and his pet monkey. The new TV series, produced by FX on Hulu and directed by a set of female directors, stars Ben Schnetzer as Yorick Brown and Diane Lane as Congresswoman Jennifer Brown.

The show has been in production since 2015, but has been met with a number of obstacles, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The original pilot was completed in 2018 with a slightly different cast and script, though this was eventually scrapped. However, with the increasing popularity of television adaptations of legendary comic books, this may be the perfect moment for Y to enter the playing field.

Check out the trailer for the show below:

