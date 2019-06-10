Many still value Xzibitas one of the West Coast's most iconic lyricists, having amassed a respectable discography throughout his career. Though today, his endeavors have come to extend well beyond music, X to the Z has kept his finger on the pulse of the culture, a student and teacher of hip-hop history. Today, X took a moment to share an iconic throwback picture, stemming from The Dogg Pound's "Cali Iz Active" video shoot. The image plays out like a genuine "meeting of the bosses," a gathering of West Coast royalty. For those who value rap game camaraderie, you'll likely get a kick out of this one.

Challenging his followers to a "who's who?" of sorts, X laid the table for people to identify those pictured. Many chimed in by way of the comment section, until many were identified accordingly: WC, B-Legit, Ice Cube, Big Snoop Dogg, Glasses Malone, Mykestro, Daz, Kurupt, DJ Quik, Roscoe, and more. In truth, I was unable to recognize several of those present, but perhaps some West Coast connoisseurs can chime in to complete the puzzle. Yet the image serves as a reminder of a classic video, and what must have been a truly inspirational day for those involved. For additional context, consider that this isn't the complete image - the full one can be seen right here.

All things considered, it's not unlike the time Dr. Dre shared a photoshopped image of hip-hop legends amassed in a single recording studio. Only this one isn't photoshopped. Salute to Xzibit for keeping his West Coast pride alive, and sound off below. Who do you see?