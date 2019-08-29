Xzibit might not be as prominent in the game as he once was but you can't deny the strides he made in his career. Pimp My Ride is probably one of his most notable endeavors to this day but at one point in time, he stood alongside hip-hop's giants during one of the most legendary show's in the genre's history. He recently chopped it up with KXNG CROOK where he reflected on the "Up In Smoke" tour.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

If you ask Xzibit what one of the highlights of his career is, he'll tell you it was the night he performed alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg on one of the biggest hip-hop tours in the 90s. The rapper explained to Crook on HipHopDX's Crook's Corner that sharing the stage with these iconic artists will forever be considered as a peak in his career.

“It was the highlight of my career still to this day. I’ve had some real peaks and that was definitely the highest," he said before explaining that the moment was a "breakthrough" of sorts. "It wasn’t real until we rolled out on that stage. I went out there and I could look at the crowd and I had Dr. Dre right here, I had Eminem right here and Snoop Dogg -- we had just got off the low rider bikes doing ‘Bitch Please.'"

Peep the full clip below.