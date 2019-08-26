Before Xzibit was known as the host for MTV's beloved show Pimp My Ride the now 44-year-old was a rapper that secured a name for himself that didn't last as long as he had hoped. In a recent episode of Crook's Corner, the "Get Your Walk On" rapper explained how his MTV show was a move he made after his rap career flatlined.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I started rapping,” he said, as seen in the clip below. “I knew how that felt … and I knew how it felt when it didn’t seem to be happening for me anymore.” Xzibit's desire to be creative was still very present as well as his need to take care of his family and himself, launching him into acting once Pimp My Ride came to an end.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“When that was over, I didn’t want to do reality TV anymore … fuck that shit; I wanted to do movies,” he explained. “I immersed myself in being the best actor he could be … once that happened, I started landing films.” Performing in plays helped Xzibit be taken seriously in the industry, landing him roles in 8 Mile, Gridiron Gang, Empire and more.

"Nobody is going to hand you the secret to success. It doesn’t come in a folder or pamphlet,” he added of his journey. “I had to literally start over.”