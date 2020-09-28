Between showcasing his impressive vehicles, marijuana empire, and shooting range prowess on Instagram, Xzibit has been steadily holding it down in the studio with his new group Serial Killers. With a roster that also includes B-Real and Demrick, Serial Killers recently came through with their latest album Day Of The Dead, a seven-track effort lined with dark and nostalgic bangers.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Image

Now, the group is looking toward the future, lifting the curtain on their upcoming album Summer Of Sam. Though X has opted to keep the release date under wraps for now, he did preview a taste of the upcoming single "SOS," which appears to serve as a title track of sorts. On a surface listen, it doesn't appear that this is one of the songs Dr. Dre worked on during recent studio sessions -- though it stands to reason that the Aftermath mogul contributed something to the Serial Killers cause.

As it stands, X has confirmed that the lead single "SOS" will be dropping this Friday, along with the news that the full album would be coming before year's end. "It’s done and ready to go!!" he confirms, in the accompanying caption. "Proud to announce #NewMusic from @theserialkillers @breal @iamdemrick & @xzibit The Album title is #SOS #SummerOfSam. First single “S.O.S” drops NEXT Friday in alignment with @empire. Full album release date coming soon. Stay tuned."

Check out the teaser for yourself below, and sound off -- are you excited for some new music from Serial Killers?