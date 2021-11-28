While Xzibit and Dr. Dre are long-time collaborators, they're finding common ground these days as newly-divorced men. Earlier this year, reports emerged that Xzibit's partner for 20 years filed for divorce. And of course, Dr. Dre's separation from his wife has spilled into the public eye. However, it appears that both men are taking their relationship issues in stride.



X hit the 'Gram with a photo of himself wearing a shirt that read, "N.W.D" in the iconic style of N.W.A.'s logo. And while you may have wondered what that meant, the following slide on the post was a photo of X showing off the back of the t-shirt which read, "Straight Outta Marriage." Dr. Dre's seen in the second photo with his arm around X and his finger pointed to the backside of the t-shirt.

"Man, we over here healing and moving forward. #NWD #N***azWitDivorces," the caption of the post read.

Xzibit's marital issues have remained under wraps since the announcement earlier this year but the same can't be said for Dr. Dre. Over the course of the past year, the headlines surrounding Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's multi-million dollar divorce and the assets that are at stake. Earlier this month, newly obtained documents revealed just how much was at stake in the divorce. Apparently, Dre's sitting on $180 million in cash, $260M in real estate, and $6M in stock. Young reportedly asked that Dre pays her $4M in legal fees, along with an additional $300K in temporary spousal support.

