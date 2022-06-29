By now, many of us have heard about the illusion that was once Pimp My Ride. The hit series aired for six seasons back in the mid-2000s on MTV and featured rapper Xzibit as the host of the customized car show. Every day people would turn over their vehicles, all of which were on their last legs, and depending on the season, West Coast Customs or Galpin Auto Sports would turn the rides into unbelievable works of driveable art. However, long after the show concluded in 2007, secrets about Pimp My Ridebegan to unfold, including revelations about cars becoming inoperable because the customized work wasn't usable.

Xzibit is revisiting his time on Pimp My Ride, but not because he's looking back at fond memories. The Rap icon uploaded to Instagram what looked to be paperwork from his time on the series and alleged that there is still money owed to him.

"While I’m at it, hey @viacom_intl why is it you’ve made millions off the show #PimpMyRide I carried on my back and and found ways to cut me out?" Xzibit questioned in his caption. "Like saying I would get percentages of all merch sold let alone streaming(which wasn’t even in the contract) and putting in the fine print 'with my name and likeness' then proceed to take my 'name and likeness' off of ALL the merchandise including dvd sales after season 1? To top that you guys went back and EDITED all of my music out of ALL entire seasons in order to avoid paying me for my publishing."

"Let’s talk about worldwide syndication!!!! Wow. Hey, guys, my number is still the same. Hit me up. Or…… Can anybody hit me with a law firm who isn’t afraid of Viacom to get me right? Robert M. Bakish President of Paramount Global @mtv."

No word on if Viacom has responded to Xzibit's complaints. Check out the rapper's post below.