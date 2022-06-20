XXXTENTACION's son, Gekyume, wished his dad a happy Father's Day in a video shared on social media, Sunday. Gekyume was born in January 2019, just months after the late rapper's death. His mother is Jenesis Sanchez.

In the clip, Gekyume is shown a portrait of his father and repeats "happy Father's Day."

In addition to it being Father's Day, last weekend also marked the four-year anniversary of X's passing. Sanchez paid tribute to X on the date by sharing a post on Instagram.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

"Time flies, Gekyume reminds me of you so much. My aquarians," she captioned a photo of X. "Miss u so much, I wish you could be on this journey of watching our son grow up in this life. But I know you are watching over him from the astral plane"

Lil Uzi Vert also honored XXXTENTACION by remarking that he was his "only competition" on stage at Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival.

“It was an artist by the name of XXX… Rest in peace to XXX,” he told the crowd. “I’m not gonna lie, music was a little bit different around that time — and different in a good way. That was like my only competition. Every time I dropped, he dropped. Or every time he dropped, I dropped. And he would go number one or I’d go number one. Either way it was gonna go, one of us was gonna turn it up, so I think you should play some XXX shit.”

