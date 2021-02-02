XXXTentacion never got the chance to meet his firstborn son Gekyume Onfroy, but the rapper's legacy continues through his little one. Shortly following the generational artist's murder, his mother revealed that he had left behind a "final gift", telling the world that his girlfriend Jenesis was pregnant. Several months later, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Gekyume, which was a name that X had chosen for his son.

As we close in on three years without the superstar artist, his son is getting pretty big. XXX's family and friends regularly post pictures and videos of the toddler on social media, allowing fans to remember their hero by watching his son grow up before their very eyes. Gekyume knows who his father is, pointing him out and smiling at old photos of him performing, and he'll always have him watching over as X's mother Cleopatra Bernard shared a picture of Gek rocking a new chain with a photo of his father inside.

"Daddy is with you always my love," wrote Cleo on a new picture of sleeping Gekyume, who just celebrated a birthday. Despite Gekyume's young age, he's still rocking more ice than most adults. His latest piece features a diamond-bordered picture of his late father.

Many have pointed out the facial similarities between XXXTentacion and his son. Take a look at some pictures below and let us know if you think they look alike.