XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD never got the chance to work together, but fans of the two artists would have gone crazy if that collaboration did come to life. They shared so much in common. Both have been hailed as modern-day legends, tapping into their emotions to deliver some of the most heartfelt rap songs of the last several years. Both artists were taken away from us far too soon, losing their lives in their early twenties.

During an Instagram Live session this week, XXXTentacion's baby mama Jenesis Sanchez was speaking to Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti and, midway through their conversation, a surprise entrant made his way into the shot, pleasing everybody in attendance.

Worlds collided this week when XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD's partners hopped on Live together but one of the most heart-warming moments took place when Jenesis Sanchez brought her baby Gekyume Onfroy into the shot.

Ally Lotti went absolutely wild for the little one, who XXXTentacion never actually got the chance to meet. She was embracing her dog during the call.

Jenesis then goes on to explain that people are mad at her on TikTok because she gave her son a haircut. She shows an adorable little bald spot on the back of the baby boy's head, joking that it's been there since he was born.

Once the quarantine is over, you can bet your top dollar that these two will be linking up in person.