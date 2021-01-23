mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

XXXTentacion's "SAD!" Remains A Pivotal Song Of The 2010s

Alexander Cole
January 23, 2021 09:52
Image via XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion's "SAD!" hit 1 billion views on YouTube just in time for his birthday.


Today would have been XXXTentacion's 23rd birthday and as one can imagine, fans are celebrating the occasion by streaming his music and revisiting some of their favorite XXX songs. While XXXTentacion was able to deliver a unique catalog during his career, there is one song that certainly helped captivate a generation while also becoming a defining song of the last decade. Of course, we are talking about "SAD!" from his ? album.

The track is one of those classic melancholic XXXTentacion efforts that comes complete with a catchy hook and some lyrics about heartbreak and suicide. Throughout his career, XXXTentacion was always preoccupied with delivering tracks that spoke to mental health, and this was certainly one of those times. Now, the song has over 1 billion views on YouTube and it's clear that after three years, the song continues to resonate with his fans.

Quotable Lyrics:

Who am I? Someone that's afraid to let go, uh
You decide if you're ever gonna let me know (Yeah)
Suicide if you ever try to let go, uh
I'm sad, I know, yeah, I'm sad, I know, yeah

