XXXTentacion "Royalty" Video With Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybz Kartel Is Here

Explore Jamaica in XXXTentacion's new video.

During his lifetime, XXXTentacion didn't get a chance to release too much music to celebrate his Jamaican roots. The iconic artist is still viewed as one of the greatest gifts we've gotten musically in the last five years and it's tragic to think that he is no longer able to fulfill his prophecy of changing the world with his innovative sound. Blending elements of hard rock, hip-hop, pop, alternative, and more, Triple X was cut from a special cloth. The controversial artist passed away at the young age of twenty and since his murder last year, his estate has been pushing out material for his fans to enjoy. The latest product we've released is the brand new video for "Royalty," a posthumous collaboration between X, Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don and Vybz Kartel.

The song has been out for a few months but the video has officially arrived, being uploaded to streaming platforms this morning. The clip serves as a love letter to Jamaica, which is where X's parents call home. There are party scenes, low-key dance moments, and more emotional points in the visuals where an XXXTentacion mural is surrounded by people.

This track is expected to be included on the late Florida rapper's upcoming posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever. Are you feeling the video?