It appears one of the men accused of murdering XXXTentacion believes he should be allowed out of jail while he awaits trial. According to a report from TheBlast, suspect Trayvon Newsome’s lawyer is demanding the judge grant his client bond.

His lawyer states, “defendant is presently being denied bond. Defendant is entitled to bond as a matter or right, unless proof is evidence and the presumption of guilt is great.” He believes Newsome is entitled to pre-trial release and is requesting a hearing be set.

Newsome has been serving time behind bars ever since August 7th of 2018 when he was first arrested as a suspect. He is currently being charged with 1st degree murder and robbery with a firearm. The other men charged for the murder were Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright and Robert Allen.

A judge has yet to rule whether or not Newsome will be granted his wish for bond, but one has to think if it hasn’t happened yet, it’s probably unlikely to. Either way, we’ll be sure to keep you posted moving forward. Should a murder suspect be allowed out on bond or nah?

