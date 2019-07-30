XXXTentacion was murdered in June of last year and his case has still not been solved yet. We're still seeking justice as four men are suspected of pulling the trigger on the young Florida rapper. Recently, Michael Boatwright, one of the men on trial, asked for permission to depose some key members of X's family to support his defense and it would appear as though he's been granted a chance to speak to Jenesis Sanchez, the mother of X's child, and Cleopatra Bernard, his mom.



Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images -- Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

According to The Blast, Michael Boatwright will be taking depositions from XXXTentacion's mother and baby mama on September 10. Each meeting will take approximately one hour and they have been set up to clear details from the day Jahseh Onfroy was killed. There are still so many discrepancies in the man's story so we will likely learn a lot from what Cleo and Jenesis have to say.

Boatwright is one of two suspects who was armed on the day of the murder. He is also asking to depose Scott Barbieux, the man who recorded and shared a video of XXXTentacion after he had been struck with bullets inside of his vehicle. The criminal case is still ongoing and we will continue to keep you updated on any potential happenings.



David Livingston/Getty Images -- Cleopatra Bernard, the mother of late rapper XXXTentacion, attends Variety's 2nd Annual Hitmakers Brunch at Sunset Tower on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California