In the midst of a lawsuit against Jimmy Duval, one of the producers that worked with XXXTentacion on "Look At Me!", XXX's mother Cleopatra Bernard is trying her hardest to celebrate the holidays without her son. This is her second Christmas without the late Jahseh Onfroy and she decided to give away tons of toys to children who needed them, all in the name of her son. Cleo has been emotional for much of the day, sharing tributes and revealing her one true wish for the holidays this year. Upon reading it, you may start to tear up.

We're all missing XXXTentacion so much but one woman constantly has him on her mind and that's his mother. Taking control of his estate and releasing two posthumous albums on his behalf, Cleopatra Bernard has made sure his fans continue to eat. Despite the criticism she has faced, she continues pushing forward with memorial posts directed at her son, with the most recent being extremely heartbreaking.

Sharing a photo of Jah as he performed, Cleo wrote that she simply wishes he were there to celebrate Christmas with her. "All I want for Christmas is you," said X's mom, quoting the famous Mariah Carey song. She also posted a photo from his mausoleum, visiting him on one of the happiest days of the year. Long Live Jah.