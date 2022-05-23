It's been nearly four years since the tragic passing of rapper XXXTENTACION, and millions of fans are still mourning his death.

Recently, Hulu decided to give X, born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, his own documentary. Titled Look At Me, the doc is set to include never-before-seen footage of the late rapper, and will also cover his career from 2015 until his untimely death.

TMZ sat down with his mother, Cleopatra Bernard to hear her feelings about the soon-to-come film. She told the media outlet, "I don't think it's going to change the image-- and that wasn't our intent. Our intent was to humanize him."

Further expounding on her point, she explained that everyone has made mistakes and done things they aren't proud of-- X was only different because he was in front of a camera. "I think people will be able to relate," she added.

While her son didn't live a perfect life, he did do some good things that she says weren't included in the documentary. "He was so much more than an artist. He also did a lot of charity work that wasn't put in there."

Cleo also told TMZ that numerous artists viewed the film and gave it a 10 out of 10-- those celebs being Tory Lanez, 21 Savage, and Fivio Foreign. Entrepreneur and producer, 50 Cent, also got a chance to view it but felt that some important things were left out.

The documentary is set to be released on Hulu on May 26.

