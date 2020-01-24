Fans of the late Florida native XXXTentacion spent much of yesterday composing tributes to the fallen superstar, remembering him on what would have been his twenty-second birthday. In June 2018, the "Look At Me" rapper was murdered in broad daylight outside of a motorsports shop. He had been browsing the selection of bikes at the store before returning to his car where he was blocked off in a robbery attempt. After XXXTentacion reportedly refused to give up a bag filled with thousands of dollars, he was shot and killed by the group of men. His murderers have not yet been sentenced. Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Xan, and other artists who were close to the star have issued their own tribute messages to X and his mother, who has been criticized by his supporters, also spoke out, sharing several photos of her son and writing a brief post.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Showing two different stages in his evolution as an artist, XXXTentacion's mom Cleopatra Bernard celebrated her son's birthday by speaking directly to him in her caption. "Happy 22nd birthday son," she wrote on social media. "The world misses you and I am so very proud of you."

Cleopatra Bernard is active on Instagram, sharing regular posts detailing the growth of XXXTentacion's son Gekyume Onfroy, as well as tributes to the late rapper. Rest in power, XXXTentacion. We miss you.