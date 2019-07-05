Over one year following the death of Florida rapper XXXTentacion, the hospital where he was pronounced dead is demanding a hefty chunk of change from his estate. According to The Blast, X's mother Cleopatra Bernard has been hit with a bill worth $10,417.26 from the hospital where her son was treated before he was pronounced deceased.

Last June, rapper XXXTentacion was shot after visiting a motorsports store in Florida. He was rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, doctors were unable to save him and he passed away shortly after being transported to the North Broward Medical Center. While it definitely sounds heartbreaking to have to pay hospital bills for your son who was just murdered, that appears to be the name of the game because the hospital is demanding over $10K from Cleo and X's estate as soon as possible.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This isn't the only legal issue that the estate has been dealing with. Jimmy Duval, one of the producers on "Look At Me!" has sued XXXTentacion's estate for $1 million, claiming that he is owed profits from the hit single. Now, the hospital's case can be added to the list of growing trouble for the late artist's family.

We have reached out for comment from XXXTentacion's estate and have not yet gotten a response.