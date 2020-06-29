XXXTentacion may have only been twenty years old when he died in June of 2018, but the young rapper had already amassed an incredibly loyal fanbase willing to keep his legacy alive. Driven in part by albums like 17 and ?, many instantly connected with Triple X's emotional songwriting and a keen ear for melody. Songs like "Sad!" and the uptempo "Moonlight" became instant hits, and while the former has broken no shortage of records, the latter recently went on to hit a lofty milestone of its own.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It would appear that "Moonlight" has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify alone, a number that is truly astounding given the relative youth of Triple X's career. Consider that 50 Cent and Eminem's "Patiently Waiting," one of the great hip-hop duets, holds one hundred million Spotify streams. The impressive tally was celebrated by DJ Scheme, a longtime friend and collaborator of X, who took to Twitter to share some kind words.

"1 Billions plays on 3 different songs," he writes ."Jah is the only artist to do it." Another Triple X collaborator John Cunningham (who wrote, produced, and engineered on "Moonlight") shared some thoughts on the milestone, noting that "in all of music, not just hip hop, no other independent artist has done this." Check out their words below, and take a moment to reflect on the achievement. One billion streams in a little over two years on Spotify alone. Is it fair to say XXXTentacion is one of the most popular artists of the past few years?